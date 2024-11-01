Docmagic's Director Of Product Development Wins Housingwire's Tech Trendsetters Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pat Theodora, CEO & co-founder, DocMagic, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation , regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services , announced that its Director of Product Development, Michael Morford, has been named to HousingWire's Tech Trendsetters list for 2024. Now in its sixth year, HousingWire's Tech Trendsetters award program honors the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy. This year, 75 standouts were selected for the prestigious accolade.“Michael is a major technology innovator in the digital mortgage industry; his contributions are changing the way lenders nationwide do business,” remarked Pat Theodora, CEO and co-founder of DocMagic, Inc. "He constantly drives the development of DocMagic's groundbreaking digital mortgage solutions that have benefited the entire industry. We are delighted that HousingWire has recognized his contributions as a Tech Trendsetter honoree."Morford has focused on accelerating eClose adoption, breaking down barriers through DocMagic's Total eCloseTM platform , which provides a standard workflow for all types of eClosings. His leadership in the development of DocMagic's remote online notarization (RON) solution was invaluable during the pandemic, delivering enhanced convenience and security for both lenders and borrowers.Building on this success, he further advanced the platform by introducing the patent-pending AutoPrepTM technology. AutoPrep improves settlement agent participation by automatically detecting signature lines and e-enabling the title documents for presentation and execution in the eClosing event, without the need for manual tagging. Customers implementing DocMagic's Total eCloseTM platform have achieved significant cost and time savings per loan.Morford additionally led the transition from traditional data exchange methods to a web services model, enabling real-time integration with loan origination systems (LOS). This transformation reduced document processing time and embedded automated regulatory compliance into workflows, significantly enhancing efficiency.As a champion of MISMO® specifications, Morford has driven industry-wide standardization and implemented critical data services like the Uniform Closing Dataset, Uniform Loan Delivery Dataset, and Investor eQC. These innovations streamline electronic loan delivery to downstream stakeholders, improving client outcomes and driving efficiency throughout the mortgage process.“I am truly honored to receive HousingWire's Trendsetters award,” said Morford.“At DocMagic, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the loan origination process with innovative eMortgage technologies. I am excited to be a part of the team working to maintain DocMagic's position as a leader in the industry for years to come.”Morford's work has driven more lenders to electronic workflows from application to eClosings, expanding adoption across the industry. This aligns with the company-wide mission to digitize the mortgage process. Morford's expertise keeps DocMagic ahead of industry trends, positioning the company as a key driver in the evolution of digital mortgages and eClosings.“The 2024 Tech Trendsetters represent a group of truly innovative leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mortgage and real estate,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler.“Their impact is reshaping both industries, and their forward-thinking solutions are setting new standards for how technology can drive growth and success in today's evolving market.”The 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters were selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and to the housing industry.HousingWire's 2024 Tech Trendsetters include the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for mortgage and real estate clients. Tech Trendsetters highlights individuals who are developing cutting-edge technology and leading innovation for their industries.About DocMagic:DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. A team of in-house compliance experts and legal staff consistently monitors legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit .About HousingWire:HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Their vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. They are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Visit to learn more.

