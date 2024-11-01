Director/Producer Sean Kafer Wins Spark The Vote Challenge For 'Don't Tell Me Your Vote Doesn't Matter'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mariah Smith, ProducerMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Spark the Vote Challenge, part of the Why Do You Vote? Social Action Campaign proudly announces Director/Producer Sean Kafer as an honorary mention winner for his compelling film submission, "Don't Tell Me Your Vote Doesn't Matter" . The short film, featuring producer and activist Mariah Smith, emphasizes the power and importance of every individual vote, aiming to inspire and mobilize communities across Milwaukee and beyond.Against a backdrop of grassroots activism, "Don't Tell Me Your Vote Doesn't Matter" delivers a powerful narrative showcasing personal stories and urgent calls to action. Through Smith's dynamic on-screen presence and authentic voice, the film underscores the profound impact voting has on shaping policies, representation, and the future of local and national governance.Sean Kafer, an accomplished filmmaker and director of doc|UWM, known for his insightful storytelling and commitment to social issues, collaborated with Smith to convey a message of empowerment. "This film is for those who may question whether their voice can create change," Kafer said. "We want to remind people that their vote is not just important-it's essential."Mariah Smith, who has spent years advocating for social justice and voter engagement, adds, "Every vote counts, and every voice matters. We can't afford to be silent. Sean's film captures that urgency in a way that is both relatable and inspiring."The Spark the Vote Challenge encourages creatives nationwide to use their platforms to drive civic engagement. Kafer's submission stood out for its compelling visuals, storytelling, and powerful call to action.The Why Do You Vote? Social Action Campaign is dedicated to empowering communities and fostering informed participation in the democratic process. By highlighting stories like Kafer's, the campaign seeks to bridge the gap between art and activism, making voting more accessible and impactful. Your involvement is crucial to our mission.For more information about upcoming events or to watch the winning films, visitAbout Sean KaferSean Kafer is the director of doc|UWM and Bullhorn Films. A filmmaker and teaching faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the Department of Film, Video, Animation, and New Genres, Kafer primarily works in documentary film, with occasional forays into short experimental narratives, video installations, and photography. His projects often explore current social issues, including his recent collaboration with the ACLU on stories highlighting incarcerated mothers denied visitation with their infants. Kafer recently completed a historical documentary on Milwaukee's Brady Street neighborhood, providing UWM film students with real-world production experience. He has also begun production on an experimental documentary exploring the connection between the prehistoric lake sturgeon and people. Kafer holds a Master's in Film from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.About Mariah SmithMariah Smith is an activist, community leader, mentor, and educator within Milwaukee Public Schools. A passionate advocate for police reform and equity for Black and Brown communities, Smith created First Day Fits, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing new clothing to students in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Smith believes in equal educational opportunities regardless of a student's zip code. She is featured in the forthcoming Milwaukee documentary Heavy is the Crown. Smith is set to graduate with a Bachelor's in Education from Alverno College in spring 2025.About Why Do You Vote?Why Do You Vote? is a national nonprofit campaign that inspires civic engagement through the arts and social media. The Spark the Vote Challenge, helmed by Milwaukee native, filmmaker Holly Mosher, leverages creative media to connect with Americans on values such as democracy, equality, and public safety. Learn more at Why Do You Vote?About Money Out Voters In (MOVI)Money Out Voters In (MOVI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of democracy advocates committed to ending corporate rule and promoting civic engagement.###

