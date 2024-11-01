(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian students stepped onto the podium 163 times in the latest edition of the World School Games, or ISF Gymnasiade, which concluded in Bahrain on Thursday (31). A note from Brazil's of Sports reports that the national delegation won 52 golds, 61 silvers, and 50 bronzes, securing first place in the medal table for the second consecutive time.

Students from 71 countries participated in the largest student competition in the world, competing in 26 sports.“I am very proud of the results achieved by our student athletes. School sports are the foundation, an important basis for building a future career in sports. Congratulations to the entire Brazilian delegation,” said Sports Minister André Fufuca.

The Ministry of Sports invested approximately BRL 2 million (USD 346,000), through the Brazilian Confederation of School Sports (CBDE), which is responsible for the Brazilian delegation, to support the athletes' participation in the competition. The next Gymnasiade will take place in April 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia, and will feature athletes in the under-15 category. The competition in Bahrain was for under-18 athletes, while the previous one in Rio de Janeiro was for under-15.

Read more:

Brazil to have 246 athletes competing in Bahrain

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Reproduction/Facebook/ISF

The post Bahrain School Games: Brazil wins 52 golds appeared first on ANBA News Agency .