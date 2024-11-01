Will Venezuela Lift The Suspension Of Flights To Panama, Peru And The Dominican Republic?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) José Ricardo Botelho, CEO of the Latin American and Caribbean Air Association, regretted that Venezuela's international flights from some countries in the region will be closed due to the huge growth it was experiencing. Copa CEO Pedro Heilbron said the situation is unpredictable after the suspension last July.

The suspension of flights to and from Venezuela from countries such as Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Chile will be three to four months old this week and has caused great harm to air connectivity for citizens of that South American country, affecting not only tourism, but also business and family travel for thousands of people who live outside Venezuelan territory. This measure affected around 95 weekly flights and more than 15,000 seats that were no longer available weekly to fly and connect to different international destinations.