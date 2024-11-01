Kivnon And Prolog Automation Partner To Expand German AGV Market Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Kivnon and ProLog Automation partner to expand German AGV market

Kivnon , a provider of automated guided (AGVs) and intralogistics solutions, has agreed a strategic partnership with ProLog Automation to accelerate the deployment of AGV solutions in the German market.

This collaboration establishes ProLog Automation as Kivnon's key partner for AGV projects and services in Germany.

By leveraging Kivnon's AGV and ProLog's local expertise, the partnership aims to help companies unlock next generation efficiency and competitiveness.

Nicholas Loh, regional manager, central and northern Europe at Kivnon, says:“This partnership offers ProLog's deep industry acumen with our advanced AGV technology.

“Together, we are committed to delivering faster response times, localized service, and an improved customer experience for our clients in Germany.”

ProLog's team will work closely with Kivnon to ensure effective project execution and comprehensive after-sales support, including maintenance, spare parts, and technical assistance.

Addressing Germany's labor shortage and automation demands

Germany's manufacturing and logistics sectors are increasingly facing labor shortages, driving greater demand for automation.

The partnership between Kivnon and ProLog Automation responds to this need by offering scalable AGV solutions that help companies manage productivity challenges.

Marco Bernstein, partner manager ProLog Automation, says:“Automation is essential for businesses looking to address labor shortages and optimize their operations.

“Our partnership with Kivnon allows us to deliver our services directly to their end customers to keep those AGV systems still in their guaranteed availability.”

Target markets and expansion plans

Although Kivnon's roots are diverse, the company is now pursuing growth in industries like plastics, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and white goods. This collaboration with ProLog opens doors to these sectors, allowing Kivnon to introduce AGV solutions to a broader customer base.

A long-term vision for growth

As the partnership evolves, both companies anticipate long-term growth, supported by their combined strengths in AGV technology and local expertise.

Nicholas Loh, at Kivnon, says:“Kivnon and ProLog Automation share a common goal: to provide reliable, innovative AGV solutions that meet the changing needs of the German market.

“Together, we aim to drive efficiency and productivity improvements for all businesses.”