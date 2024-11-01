Operation Surprise 2024: The Home Depot Foundation's Tribute To Service

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

This November, The Home Depot Foundation is launching its annual Operation Surprise campaign: a nationwide effort to make veteran safer, more accessible and affordable.

With a commitment to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 – building on more than $500 million already contributed – the Foundation, in partnership with Team Depot and nonprofit allies, is dedicated to ensuring that more veterans can age in place safely and comfortably. In honor of Veterans Day, the Foundation and Team Depot will complete hundreds of service projects across the country, to not only modify and improve homes but also create moments of surprise to honor those who have served.

Since 2011, Team Depot has completed more than 1.6 million volunteer hours in service to veterans. Follow #OperationSurprise on the Foundation's social channels to see how we're helping ensure more veterans can enjoy a more safe and welcoming home.