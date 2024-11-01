How This Clorox Teammate Fosters Allyship Across Multilingual Teams

MENAFN - 3BL) The Clorox Change Makers initiative spotlights people who actively celebrate diversity, promote inclusion and practice allyship, making a positive impact on our business and culture.

In this installment, we focus on Amin El-Hajj, a sales manager based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Amin was nominated by Vinay Tejwani, an associate sales manager on his team. We spoke with them to learn more about what Amin's allyship looks like in action.

Why did you nominate Amin as a Change Maker? What makes him an ally?

Vinay: I nominated Amin as a Changemaker for his outstanding allyship and inclusivity on our mostly Arabic-speaking team. Amin consistently ensures I'm included in discussions and advocates for my language needs. His courage to speak up, even in front of senior leaders, reflects his commitment to fostering an inclusive atmosphere. His action makes me feel valued and promotes a culture of respect and collaboration, truly making him an ally.

How has Amin's allyship made an impact for you and others at Clorox?

Vinay: Amin's allyship has greatly improved my experience at Clorox by creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued. His support fosters open communication, helping those with language barriers participate fully. This enhances my contribution and overall work experience while inspiring others to embrace diversity and strengthen their team dynamic.

What does IDEA, and specifically allyship, mean to you?

Amin: For me, IDEA is about creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute their own unique perspective. Allyship is at the heart of this, and it means actively supporting and standing up for others, especially those who may not feel encouraged to speak up. It's about being aware of the challenges faced by the people around us and using our own voice and influence to amplify theirs.

What tips do you have for others to put allyship into action in their day-to-day lives?

Amin: It is important to be intentional while we're putting allyship into action. It starts by listening to other stories and experiences, being their voice that advocates fairness if we witness an act of exclusion while creating a space where everyone feels safe and welcomed. And always remember, small acts of kindness can have lasting impacts.

To live our purpose and values, we must build a workplace where every person can feel respected and valued, and fully able to participate in our Clorox community. We aim to lead by example, at every level within the company, and to continually challenge ourselves to do better.