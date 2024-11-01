Trinamool Leader Reiterates Opposition To 'One Nation, One Vote' Theory

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh, on Friday, reiterated his party is opposed to the theory of 'One Nation, One Vote', claiming that the BJP-led Union is trying to push the same on the common people which is against the structure of democracy of India.

“Our Chief Mamata Banerjee had already made it clear that the concept of 'One Nation, One Vote' cannot be implemented in a country like India. We strongly oppose it,” Ghosh told persons on Friday evening.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar district before the Lok Sabha polls this year, alleged that in the name of 'One Nation, One Vote', BJP is actually trying to introduce“One Nation, One Political Party” in the country.

She had also alleged that this theory was the hidden agenda of the BJP to convert India from“democracy” to“dictatorship”.

Earlier, she had also written a letter to the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Vote' expressing her opposition to simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

In that letter, she claimed that the committee seemed to be conveying some sort of unilateral and top-down decisions already taken by the Union government to impose a structure that was against the spirit of a proper democratic and federal structure.

“The design is kept covert, seemingly because autocracy wants a democratic garb now to enter the national public arena. I am against autocracy, and hence, I am against your design,” the Chief Minister wrote in the letter.

She also requested the high-level committee not to go for flaunting of selective reports and suggestions in the public domain to justify the proposal on 'One Nation, One Vote'.

She also expressed apprehension that this concept of 'One Nation, One Vote' might also force premature Assembly elections in certain states.