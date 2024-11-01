Magdrive Technologies Awarded NASA Grant To Develop Zero-Leak Valve Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stephen SanfordBOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MagDrive Technologies , a pioneering company in clean tech and valve innovation, is proud to announce it has been awarded a NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant. This award will enable MagDrive to advance and commercialize its groundbreaking zero-leak valve drive technology.Leaking valves have long been a cause of system failure in space exploration, with containment of materials like cryogenic helium, methane, and hydrogen, being some of the hardest problems to solve in the space program.This project, supported in part by NASA funding , aims to address critical challenges in extreme environments by eliminating 100% of valve stem leaks and enhancing valve system efficiency, reliability, and longevity.MagDrive's patented E-Drive, will use electromagnetic actuation to eliminate dynamic seals - the primary source of valve leaks - and electronically operate zero-leak valves . This innovative approach eliminates leak paths, withstands extreme temperatures, and adapts seamlessly to both space and surface applications.“We're honored to partner with NASA to develop this transformative technology,” said Stephen Sanford, COO of MagDrive Technologies.“Our electromagnetic actuation system addresses the stringent performance demands of NASA missions and serves industries where reliability and zero-leak solutions are mission-critical, including aerospace, petrochemical, and cryogenics.”This project marks an important milestone in MagDrive's work to protect valve components from contamination and wear while providing a viable solution for industries facing similar challenges in harsh conditions.Key objectives of the project include incorporating NASA's rigorous performance standards, developing performance prediction models, and producing a 3D CAD prototype of the E-Drive for virtual testing.MagDrive Technologies' zero-leak valve drive technology promises to be a game-changer for NASA's cryogenic fluid management needs. The Phase I project lays the foundation for a Phase II prototype and testing stage, opening new possibilities for high-reliability cryogenic solutions in some of the world's most demanding environments.About MagDrive TechnologiesMagDrive Technologies specializes in clean technology solutions that eliminate emissions and leak paths in industrial applications. With a focus on zero-emission valve systems, MagDrive aims to revolutionize the future of clean, efficient, and sustainable technologies for the energy, aerospace, and cryogenics industries.

