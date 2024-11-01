Ghost Films Sets New Standards In Vehicle Protection With High-Quality Film

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ghost Films has launched Wraith Windshield , an advanced windshield protection solution aimed at reducing chips, cracks, and damage caused by road debris, weather, and daily wear. Designed to offer stronger and longer-lasting protection, Wraith Film uses advanced KPU-based to shield vehicle windshields from various hazards.Wraith Windshield Film features a strong KPU-based shield that prevents rock chips, road debris, and other materials from damaging the windshield. Its durable, multi-layer design ensures reliable protection in a variety of conditions, making it suitable for all types of daily travel. By lowering the risk of windshield cracks, Wraith Film can help reduce the need for costly replacements or repairs, especially for vehicles with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) that require precise windshield integrity.Additionally, Wraith Film blocks 99% of UV rays, helping to protect the vehicle's interior from fading and damage caused by sun exposure. Its weather-resistant coating repels water and other liquids, maintaining visibility and performance in all seasons and temperatures.About Ghost FilmsGhost Films is focused on high-quality automotive protection solutions, including windshield, paint, and windshield films . The company aims to provide effective protection products for both everyday drivers and businesses, keeping vehicles safe from the wear and tear of road hazards and weather.For more information, visit .

