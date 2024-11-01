(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Full list of season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily

Wolf's Ballet Musical Jewelry Box has been included in Oprah's 2024 Holiday Gift List

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WOLF, the luxury brand synonymous with superior craftsmanship and elegant design, announced today that the Ballet Musical Jewelry Box

has been included in Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily and in Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12.

WOLF's Ballet Musical Jewelry Box Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 (PRNewsfoto/WOLF)

This year, many gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned, and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items, please visit:

Ballet Musical Jewelry Box

As Oprah says on OprahDaily , "This classic Ultrasuede–lined wood jewelry box – with a classic piece of music, 'Swan Lake' - hides a surprise: You can choose ballet dancers of different skin tones so the recipient can see themselves! An heirloom to hand down."

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts, and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

WOLF's

Ballet Musical Jewelry Box, released in 2024 to celebrate the brand's 190th anniversary,

pays homage to the 1950s original designed by Philipp Wolf III. This nostalgic piece features a Swan Lake-themed interior crafted by British designer Fiona Howard, complete with intricate embroidery. A key feature of the Ballet Musical Jewelry

Box is its two interchangeable ballet dancers, each with a different skin tone, that dance to Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake when wound with a custom silver 'W' key. This thoughtful inclusion honors diversity, celebrating the beauty of representation while preserving the magic of the original design.



Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all of the items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( )

which runs from November 12 through November 23, 2024.

Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition featuring the

Ballet Musical Jewelry Box



on the 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 12.

ABOUT WOLF

Since 1834 the WOLF mark has been a symbol of decades of innovation and the pursuit of the perfect design. As the five-generation family-owned company we understand extraordinary objects are representations of extraordinary moments in life. We believe for a legacy to endure it must be nourished and upheld while melding beauty and functionality. We are dedicated to honoring people's stories and the priceless jewelry and timepieces entrusted to us.

PROTECT YOUR LEGACY

