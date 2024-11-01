Aaron Captain Littles Selects Activatestaff To Launch Per Diem Therapy Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Former Gale COO Leverages Innovative for Healthcare Staffing Venture

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aaron "Captain" Littles, former COO of Gale, recently launched a new venture, Per Diem Therapy Xperts (PDTX) to help healthcare facilities find therapists. PDTX has chosen ActivateStaff as the strategic platform partner to launch and scale this to the market.“The decision to build or buy was a significant consideration early on. However, this now enables us to customize the experience for PDTXperts and accelerate our go-to-market strategy. We can now concentrate on scaling our business effectively”About Aaron "Captain" LittlesAaron Littles, widely known as "Captain," brings a wealth of experience to his new venture. As the CEO and COO of Per Diem Therapy Xperts, Littles is poised to revolutionize the healthcare staffing landscape. His background as a former COO of Gale Healthcare Solutions ($400M+ revenue in 2022) combined with his reputation as a dynamic speaker, strategic planner, and business consultant, positions him uniquely to address the challenges in the per diem therapy sector.The ActivateStaff AdvantageBy choosing ActivateStaff, Littles demonstrates his commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology in the healthcare staffing domain. This platform is expected to streamline the process of connecting healthcare facilities with qualified per diem staff, addressing a critical need in the industry.Rohan Jacob, CEO of ActivateStaff, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership: "We're excited about this partnership with Aaron. As traditional staffing growth slows and gig work continues to expand rapidly, partnerships like this will help Aaron-and the industry as a whole-successfully transition into the gig economy. For many this will allow them to leverage existing client relationships to dabble into gig work without operationally pivoting from their core business to potentially add another revenue stream."Vision for Per Diem Therapy Xperts"We are excited about helping our clients get access to per diem staff and also helping our clinicians," Littles stated, highlighting the dual focus of PDTXperts on both healthcare facilities and therapy professionals. This approach aligns with the growing demand for flexible staffing solutions in the healthcare sector.Industry ImpactThe launch of Per Diem Therapy Xperts, powered by ActivateStaff, is anticipated to make significant waves in the healthcare staffing industry. Littles' expertise in technology and business strategy, coupled with innovative staffing solutions, positions PDTXperts to potentially disrupt traditional staffing models.

Rohan Jacob

ActivateStaff

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.