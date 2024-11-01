New Leaf Detox And Treatment Inc: Rehab Facility In California Launches Updated Online Experience With New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Inc., a facility offering leading Rehab in California , is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which has been recently updated to provide patients with an updated experience.

The new website is designed to highlight New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.'s range of addiction treatment services through easier-to-navigate categories and provides more in-depth information on the facility's comprehensive approach that addresses both the mental and physical aspects of addiction to help patients overcome their substance use disorder and rebuild their lives.

“Our Laguna Niguel, & San Juan Capistrano, California Rehab & Detox Center serving Orange County can help you turn over a new leaf,” said New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.“Sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through a true transformation of self. We help our patients through this transformation by providing all the knowledge, life skills, and resources needed to do so. Recovery from any addiction is no easy task. But with proper care, rehabs, individual therapy, and the right treatment services, you can achieve a life worth living without drugs.”

With the belief that addiction is a treatable disease that anyone can recover from given the proper guidance and tools, some of the therapeutic services offered at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. include:

Medication-Assisted Treatment : Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is a form of pharmacotherapy that serves as a harm reduction tool when used in conjunction with counseling and behavioral therapies. MAT can be very effective in diminishing cravings, helping those addicted to substances like alcohol or heroin cut their habits and find stability.

Psychotherapy : Psychotherapy is the basis for psychiatric counseling. During these therapeutic sessions, patients might discuss challenging situations, emotions, and behaviors affecting their lives.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) : A short-term approach to mental health treatment that can have long-term beneficial effects. CBT helps people address unreasonable behaviors, thought patterns, and thoughts. Patients in psychotherapy will likely work through negative thoughts and life events, but the end goal and result are learning how to live a happier, more fulfilling life.

Holistic Therapy: A combination of therapeutic modalities aimed to heal the person as a whole, holistic therapy is a mind-body-soul approach to mental health. Studies show that addressing the person as a whole rather than aiming to solely fix drug usage is a more successful approach in addiction treatment.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourages prospective patients to visit its new website today to seamlessly browse its selection of premium alcohol and drug rehab treatment options in California.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation are achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

