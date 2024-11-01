Dogfish Head Drops Limited-Edition “24 Days Of Dogfish Head” Package

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The“24 Days of Dogfish Head” package is complete with all the beverages and merchandise needed to countdown to the holidays in delicious, boozy style

MILTON, Del., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is almost here! Whether you're counting down to the festivities or looking to score the perfect gift for the craft beverage lover in your life, Dogfish Head is making spirits (and taste buds!) bright this holiday season with a new, limited-edition “24 Days of Dogfish Head” package. It's a 24-day exploration of goodness containing a curated selection of flavorful brews, ready-to-drink cocktails and merchandise – it's all folks need to countdown to the holidays in delicious, boozy style.

“There's no better way to revel in the holiday season than by gathering with family and friends, and sharing your favorite beers and cocktails,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer.“With '24 Days of Dogfish Head,' we're offering one limited-edition package with all the off-centered awesomeness you'll need to continue your celebration nearly all month long!”

Starting today, drinkers can snag a limited-edition“24 Days of Dogfish Head” package at GiveThemBeer.com for just $99 each. Within each“24 Days of Dogfish Head” package, folks can expect to find 10 Dogfish Head beers, 8 pieces of off-centered merchandise and 6 spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails, including but not limited to:



60 Minute IPA , Dogfish Head's beautifully balanced IPA that is continually hopped for 60 minutes for an enticing, hop-centric drinking experience.

Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade , a spirits-based, ready-to-drink cocktail made with Dogfish Head vodka and real fruit juice from lemons and strawberries.

Dogfish Head can coolers designed to keep beers and cocktails cold all season long. Handcrafted Dogfish Head beer soap made with 60 Minute IPA, ground hops and barley for maximum aromatic goodness.

Available while supplies last, folks are encouraged to secure their "24 Days of Dogfish Head" packages early. To learn more about Dogfish Head and its products, visit .

Dogfish Head® 60 Minute® IPA, India Pale Ale, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery; Dogfish Head® Vodka Lemonade with Strawberry and Honeyberry, 7% Alc. / Vol., Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Milton, DE; Explore Goodness. Drink Responsibly. (c)2024 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

*Orders must be placed by Monday, November 25, to be received by December 1.

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery , a production brewery and tasting room ; Dogfish Head Distilling Co. , a production distillery; Brewings & Eats , a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine , a seafood and cocktail spot; and the D ogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit or follow the brand on social media .

Attachment

Limited-Edition "24 Days of Dogfish Head" Holiday Countdown Package

