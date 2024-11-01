Princess Hotels & Resorts Opens Two Resorts In Jamaica

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jamaica Welcomes the All-Inclusive, Luxury Resorts to the Island

GREEN ISLAND, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Princess Hotels & Resorts

is thrilled to announce the opening of two luxury all-inclusive properties, Princess Senses The Mangrove and Princess Grand Jamaica . This marks the first openings in Jamaica by the Spain-based hotel and resort empire. Located in a tranquil cove on Green Island and nestled in a mangrove, the resorts boast exquisite ocean-front views and the soothing tranquility of gentle waves from the Caribbean Sea. Guests of the resorts can experience state-of-the-art culturally accurate restaurants, luxurious spa treatments and endless activities to keep everyone entertained. The resort is 34-miles from the Montego Bay Airport, where guests can enjoy a scenic drive through the island and a unique perspective of what Jamaica has to offer.

Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica

"Our team is the heart of Princess Hotels and Resorts Jamaica, and we are proud to employ local talent who bring their unique perspectives and warmth to our service. We are not just building a resort; we are cultivating a culture of luxury and personalized service that elevates every guest experience to new heights," said Marc Pelfort, regional director of sales and marketing at Jamaica Princess Hotels & Resorts. "As we celebrate this grand opening, we look forward to establishing Princess Hotels and Resorts Jamaica as a premier destination in the Caribbean."



For couples looking for an intimate escape, Princess Senses The Mangrove

is an adult-only, all-inclusive resort, with 401 ocean suites and 14 spectacular overwater villas with partial glass floors and infinity pools, each adorned with thoughtfully crafted details, finished balconies and terraces with swim out pool options. For adults who want to add some spice to their trip, Pleasure Suites are available to provide an intimate and private ambiance. The Platinum Club suites offer exclusive Platinum Club areas, upgraded amenities and a butler service. The experience is complete with 14 restaurants, 15 bars and a rejuvenating spa.

For those traveling with kids, Princess Grand Jamaica

is

an all-inclusive, family-friendly resort complete with an aquatic park, kids club, teens center, nanny service and robust activities like tennis and water sports to keep everyone thoroughly entertained. Families can travel in style, with a choice to stay in 590 spacious ocean view suites or groups and large families can enjoy the Family and Master suites . Platinum suites are also available for upgraded amenities and a butler service. Families can make lasting memories with access to three pools with thrilling water slides, eight bars and nine restaurants, serving local and international cuisine, including Mexican, Italian, Jamaican and Asian delights.

"Jamaica is the perfect place for Princess Hotels & Resorts to expand its offerings. Not only are the resorts beautiful, but they are built with intentional infrastructure to be as sustainable as possible. We have committed to local environmentalists to preserve the precious mangroves that are resorts are built around and will provide educational programs for children about how the mangroves function," General Manager, Enrico Pezzoli said. "Additionally, we are completely self-sufficient with electricity, natural gas and water that we produce through wells, which provides a more consistent quality and ability to self-sustain in case of bad storms."

The two new properties from Princess Hotels & Resorts are the largest investment in Jamaican history from an international company. In addition to the two resorts, Princess Hotels & Resorts are building staff facilities that will accommodate up to 450 team members. Once occupancy levels are around 1,600 employees, Princess Hotels & Resorts foresee one-third to live on the property, creating a great incentive program to motivate and retain staffers.

In celebration of the hotel's opening, Princess Senses The Mangrove and Princess Grand Jamaica are pleased to announce an exclusive promotional offer of 50% off bookings, accompanied by complimentary roundtrip airport transfers, with a minimum stay of three nights.

