Rosehaven Celebrates Construction Milestone At Landmark Vaughan Condo

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehaven Homes is thrilled to announce that significant progress has been made on construction at The Vincent, a highly anticipated hotel-inspired condominium at the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC). Despite the challenges currently facing the construction industry, Rosehaven and its partners at Townwood Homes and Guglietti Brothers Investments remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering this exciting project.

Construction on The Vincent has entered its next phase, with the structural foundation now complete and above-ground work rapidly advancing. The Vincent will offer future residents a one-of-a-kind blend of luxury living inspired by world-class hotels.

“The Vincent is a passion project for us,” said Rosehaven president Marco Guglietti.“As a family-owned business, we are deeply invested in delivering homes that embody not only craftsmanship and innovation, but also care. With The Vincent, we're creating something that will be a landmark in Vaughan for years to come.”

This progress comes at a time when many builders are pausing condo projects due to soaring costs and market volatility. Rosehaven's 30-year legacy of delivering high-quality developments has equipped the company with the experience to navigate these challenges.

Set to become a signature development within the rapidly growing VMC, The Vincent offers modern architecture, stylish interiors, and luxury amenities that cater to the needs of urban professionals and families alike. Located in close proximity to the TTC's Line 1 Subway, the Highway 7 transit corridor, Highway 400, and a range of new lifestyle amenities including shops, restaurants, recreational facilities, and new green spaces, The Vincent is a rare opportunity to live in one of the GTA's most exciting new urban centres.

“We understand that the market is tough right now, but our commitment to delivering The Vincent remains as strong as ever,” Guglietti added.“This project has become a symbol of our dedication to building exceptional communities.”

The Vincent is one of the latest additions to an exceptional portfolio of high-rise projects. Most recently, Rosehaven released The Rebecca , a contemporary 477-suite condo in the heart of Hamilton. Surrounded by the best of this growing city, moments from beautiful green spaces, and transit hubs, The Rebecca is a community made for this new cultural capital.

With construction moving forward on schedule, prospective buyers and the media are invited to stay updated as The Vincent takes shape.



About Rosehaven Homes

Founded in 1992, Rosehaven Homes is a family-owned and operated builder with a proud history of constructing award-winning communities across Southern Ontario. Known for their attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and customer care, Rosehaven continues to build homes that reflect their commitment to excellence.

About Townwood Homes

Established in 1974 with over 45 years of experience in the home-building industry, building more than 15,000 homes throughout southern Ontario, Townwood communities have stood the test of time. Our homes are built with integrity and longevity, featuring distinct architectural styles, spacious open concepts and formal designs while consistently maintaining the combination of luxury and ease throughout. Every Townwood community be it low rise or condo sets the standard for quality and innovation throughout neighbourhoods in the GTA.

About Guglietti Brothers Investments

Guglietti Brothers Investments Limited is a real estate investment company which was established in 1972. Principals Giovanni, Carmine, Tony and their families have maintained primary investments in industrial/commercial, land development, low-rise new home and now high-rise condominium development. The company has the highest community and professional reputation, always practising important values of professionalism, good work ethics and integrity. The company has and continues to support numerous hospitals, charities, public retirement centres and churches since its inception.

