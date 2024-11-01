The Boston Globe Explores How Companies Are Working To Advance Medicine And Highlight Innovation At First Annual Future Of Medicine Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Distinguished MIT Professor Regina Barzilay leads a dynamic group of thought leaders and medical experts in conversation with Globe journalists and partners

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe is excited to launch the first annual Future of Medicine, a one-day summit bringing together executives and experts across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. The event, presented by Microsoft, will take place on Wednesday, November 13, at Big Night Live and is free and open to the public. Registration is open now at

globe/events .

Registration is open now for Future Of Medicine at globe/events.

An impressive lineup of researchers, business leaders, academics, and innovators will join journalists from The Boston Globe for panel discussions and fireside chats focused on advancing medicine and highlighting innovation across preclinical, clinical, and commercial developments.

Regina Barzilay, distinguished professor of AI and Health at the MIT School of Engineering, opens the event in a fireside chat with Anna Kuchment, the Globe's health and medical editor. The pair will discuss how artificial intelligence is poised to transform healthcare and share insights on future possibilities for use in cancer detection, drug development, and more.

Sessions throughout the day will address a variety of relevant topics, including:



Hope on the Horizon: Alzheimer's Treatments

The Next Generation of Vaccines

Next-Gen Cancer Care: Exploring Breakthrough Therapies

Beyond the Donor Pool

Advancing Together to Discover New Therapies for Rare Diseases Navigating the AI Hype Cycle

"We're thrilled to offer this inaugural event to advance discussions around topics including everything from vaccine development to rare disease, artificial intelligence, organ transplantation, and beyond," said Kayvan Salmanpour, chief commercial officer of Boston Globe Media and executive vice president of Boston. "Massachusetts is a hub of these developments, and Boston Globe Media is dedicated to highlighting this groundbreaking work happening in our backyard."

Future of Medicine is free and open to the public. The event will be held at Big Night Live (110 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114) and available to virtual guests via livestream. Both in-person and virtual attendees are encouraged to RSVP at globe/events .

The presenting sponsor for the inaugural Future of Medicine is Microsoft. Supporting sponsors include Biogen and Moderna. UMass Chan Medical School is the event's official education partner.

Contact:

Carla Kath, Director of Communications, [email protected]



About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe , Boston , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , Studio/B , and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today

on NESN and online.

SOURCE Boston Globe Media Partners

