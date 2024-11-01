Primark To Open First Texas Store In Mcallen On December 12, Announces New Leases In The State

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Retailer eyes Texas as it expands further into the US with La Plaza store and new leases in the state

MCALLEN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark , the international retailer offering quality at value prices, announced today it will open its new store at La Plaza in McAllen, Texas on Thursday, December 12. This is Primark's first store opening in Texas and will offer many first-time shoppers and brand fans alike more than 37,000 square feet of retail selling space. Bringing Primark to 29 US stores, across 12 states, this store is also in close proximity to Mexico, serving shoppers beyond the States as well.

In addition to announcing the opening date of its La Plaza location, the retailer also announced additional lease signings in the state of Texas with the intent to open new stores at:



North East Mall, Hurst, Texas Willowbrook Mall, Houston, Texas

Totaling 70,000 square feet of retail selling space, these new stores will bring Primark's signature combination of the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family, as well as homewares and beauty, at the affordable prices American shoppers are seeking out. This continues Primark's expansion into the southern US, in particular Texas. In addition to these newly announced store leases and the opening at La Plaza, Primark has already announced the intent to open stores at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso and Katy Mills in Houston, for a total of five new Texas locations.

"As one of the fastest growing states in the country, Texas represents an exciting growth opportunity for Primark as we continue our expansion across the country," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "We are extremely excited for our first Texas opening on December 12th and in preparation, we're building our La Plaza team and getting ready to welcome shoppers to experience the joy that our unique combination of quality products at affordable prices brings to families, just in time for the holidays."

With preparation for the opening underway, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed on the

Primark Careers Site

and successful applicants can look forward to Primark's competitive salary, with sales associate base pay starting at $15.00 an hour and $0.50 per hour increases at 6 months and 12 months of employment.

Beginning at opening Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 a.m., La Plaza shoppers are in for a treat. Those who visit Primark opening weekend will experience fun for the whole family, including a local DJ spinning live tracks, giveaways for those in line at opening, and local snacks, first come first served.

There is something for everyone at Primark stores, including everyday essentials such as denim starting at $10 and tee shirts at $4, licensed product at affordable prices, including fan-favorite collections such as Netflix, Disney and Marvel, and sports offerings including for the NFL and NBA. To help shoppers find what they're looking for at La Plaza, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit:

Shoppers can also

sign up here

to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in

Europe

and the US. Founded in

Ireland

in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has 450 stores globally and continues to expand.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year program that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found

here .

SOURCE Primark

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED