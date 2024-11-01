Nelogica Acquires Majority Stake In Bookmap, Accelerating Its International Expansion Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bookmap's trading specializes in real-time visibility into liquidity and order flow, enabling more informed decision-making

Nelogica , a leading Brazilian company, has acquired a majority stake in Bookmap , as part of its international expansion strategy. Founded in Europe with a global market presence, Bookmap offers cutting-edge solutions for traders, enhancing synergy between the two companies.

Founded in 2003, Nelogica is Latin America's leading provider of investment technology. Through its platforms, billions of orders are processed daily on major stock exchanges worldwide. The company also provides other enterprise solutions, such as Home Broker, Mobile Broker, Risk Manager, OMS, and institutional trading systems.

"For 17 years, we operated Nelogica as a bootstrap company, maintaining healthy cash flow and achieving steady growth. We received our first investment in 2020 from private equity funds Crescera Capital and Vulcan Capital (now Cercano Management) after organically reaching market leadership in investment technology in Latin America. The deal with Bookmap represents our largest international investment and reinforces our vision to elevate the global investment journey over the coming years," projects Marcos Boschetti, CEO and co-founder of Nelogica.

With a user base of 300,000 across the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East-and an annual growth rate exceeding 30%-Bookmap will drive the internationalization momentum that Nelogica began in 2019. This community will join Nelogica's existing 4 million users on platforms such as Profit, BlackArrow, and Vector.

"Bookmap's technology delivers revolutionary insights into market movements and offers users a clear advantage. In addition to processing millions of orders daily, Bookmap brings a stellar tech team, holds key patents, and shares a vision that combining efforts and technologies continuously enhances the global trading offer", adds Boschetti.

Bookmap provides a trading platform with precise market liquidity visualization. Heatmap and volume point features enable traders to view orders on the exchange, with heatmaps and volume points revealing these orders. Traders can identify market trends, liquidity levels and patterns, hidden prices, and the intentions of other market participants with high precision.

"Partnering with Nelogica is an exciting step for Bookmap. This collaboration isn't just about growth; it's about addressing a real need in the trading community-making market data more accessible and transparent and providing a technological edge", explains Tsachi Galanos, founder and CEO of Bookmap.

