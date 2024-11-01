Killer Burger Sees Success Through Franchisee Program That Promotes From Within

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former General Manager Tayler Schreiber was handpicked to take over the brand's Medford, OR location, pivoting from his corporate role to franchise ownership

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger , the fast-growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, has announced that former General Manager, Tayler Schreiber, has hit his one year anniversary as owner and operator of the brand's Medford, Ore. Location. Schreiber took over as franchisee in October 2023, making Killer Burger history as the brand's youngest franchise partner at 26 years old, and is an example of the talent Killer Burger seeks to cultivate through its franchising program.

With eleven years of restaurant industry experience, including roles as General Manager and multi-unit field leader at one of the fastest-growing quick service beverage brands Dutch Bros in Arizona, Tayler's track record of exceptional operational excellence and leadership made him the ideal first candidate to transition from team member to franchisee.

"From day one, Tayler impressed us with his natural leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, which shines through in everything he does. His dedication to his team, the community, and the Killer Burger brand made him the ideal person to take on the role of owner and operator of our Medford location," said Zack Glesmann, Senior Director of Operations & Ops Excellence at Killer Burger. "At Killer Burger, we heavily invest in our people, including our franchisees, and Tayler's transition to franchisee is an example of what we hope to continue to replicate down the line as we continue to grow our franchising program and encourage team members that they can grow from within at Killer Burger."

Prior to becoming an owner and operator, Tayler demonstrated his incredible leadership capabilities as General Manager at the Medford location since 2023. During this time, he helped lead the successful opening of the Medford location that saw overwhelming community support that drove strong traffic and sales opening weekend and beyond. The grand opening celebration featured performances by the community's local marching band, including a rendition of the national anthem on electric guitar, representing the engaging rock and roll inspired ambience guests experience at each and every Killer Burger. The event also raised just under $9,000 for Casa, a local charitable organization, further demonstrating Tayler and Killer Burger's commitment to community engagement and well-being.

"The support I have received from the Killer Burger leadership team and the Medford community has been life-changing," said Schreiber. "Being a franchise owner has always been a goal of mine, and this partnership represents the exact kind of growth opportunity I've been working towards my entire career. I am so proud of the work our team has accomplished at our restaurant, and I'm looking forward to growing alongside the brand, continuing to not only connect with, but also better our community, and of course serve up the delicious burgers we're known for."

The successful launch of Killer Burger's Medford location was facilitated by Oregon-based commercial real estate experts Jeff Olson and Kelli Maks at Commercial Realty Advisors, whose market intelligence and proactive approach helped secure this prime location.

Killer Burger continues to expand its presence in Southern Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest, focusing on strategic growth through partnerships with passionate entrepreneurs like Tayler who embody the brand's values of exceptional service, community involvement, and operational excellence. The company continues to identify potential partners to follow a similar path as Tayler. To learn more information on Killer Burger and its franchising program, visit: .

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Killer Burger is a growing better burger concept with meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger to the modern world. Killer Burger was built on the idea of crafting a burger so good that it defines what a burger should be. Each quality ingredient is layered on top of a perfectly-seared patty to make each bite a carefully-engineered experience. It has been named“Best Burger” across several markets for seven consecutive years.

With 23 company-owned and franchised locations in the Pacific Northwest, Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Mountain West, Texas and beyond, through strategic company-owned and franchised growth. To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit .

