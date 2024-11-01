Raydiant Oximetry Wins First Place In NIH Radx® Tech Fetal Monitoring Challenge Securing $750,000 In Prize Money

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raydiant Oximetry, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company focused on advancing maternal and fetal health, has been awarded first place in the prestigious NIH RADx Tech Fetal Monitoring Challenge . This challenge, co-sponsored by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child and Human Development (NICHD) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to accelerate the development of advanced fetal monitoring technologies to improve fetal and neonatal outcomes.



The one-year Challenge included three progressive phases, culminating in a rigorous six-month development sprint designed to de-risk and refine the competing technologies. A panel of experts in science, technology, clinical practice, regulatory requirements, and commercialization evaluated entries to identify the solution with the greatest potential for clinical impact and market success.



Raydiant Oximetry plans to use the prize to further advance its fetal pulse oximetry technology, which holds the promise of transforming monitoring practices during labor and delivery.“There hasn't been any meaningful innovation in fetal monitoring for decades and I am looking forward to the day that I can use fetal pulse oximetry for the care of my laboring patients" says Dr. Kurt Wharton, Professor and Vice-Chair of the Department of OB/GYN at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Royal Oak, Michigan.



“We are thrilled to win first place in the RADx Fetal Monitoring Challenge,” said Neil P. Ray, MD, founder and CEO of Raydiant Oximetry.“This recognition validates our scientific approach and underscores the tremendous impact that fetal pulse oximetry can have on maternal and neonatal outcomes during childbirth.”



About Raydiant Oximetry, Inc.

Raydiant Oximetry is a venture-backed, clinical-stage company dedicated to improving outcomes for mothers and babies during childbirth. The company was founded by Neil P. Ray, MD, a pediatric anesthesiologist, to find a solution to the pervasive problem of identifying fetal distress and potentially avoiding medically unnecessary C-sections, which can have short- and long-term implications for the mother and child. The company has developed two innovative technologies, LumerahTM, a low-cost, non-invasive sensor that continuously monitors fetal oxygenation during labor, and DaisyTM, a vacuum induced surgical tool for Ob/Gyn applications. Learn more: Raydiantoximetry .

