Revo Sunglasses Announces Special Promotions in Support of the Melanoma Research Foundation's Ocular Melanoma Awareness #EyeGetDilated Campaign

"Shop and Give" at Revo's SoHo NYC Store or Take 20% Off with Code MRF20

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the leader in high-performance polarized sunglasses, is proud to announce its continued partnership with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) during its #EyeGetDilated Ocular Melanoma Awareness Month campaign this November.

Revo will host a variety of in-store and online promotions, with proceeds benefitting the MRF and supporting its mission to raise awareness and fund research for ocular melanoma (OM), the most common primary eye tumor in adults.

Throughout November, Revo's flagship SoHo store in New York City will feature a special "Shop and Give" campaign. A portion of all in-store sales will be donated to the MRF to support OM research, education, and advocacy efforts during its November #EyeGetDilated ocular melanoma awareness month campaign.

For online customers, Revo is offering an exclusive promotion: Take 20% off all sunglasses purchased at Revo using the code MRF20. This offer is valid through December 31, 2024, allowing customers to shop for a cause while enjoying the superior UV protection of Revo's world-class eyewear.

As part of the month-long campaign, Revo will also host an event on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the SoHo store. The event will bring together OM survivors and medical professionals to discuss the role of protective eyewear and the importance of regular annual dilated eye exams as the best way to early detect OM. The evening will serve as a platform to raise awareness about this rare but serious disease while celebrating the ongoing partnership between Revo and the MRF.

"Our partnership with the Melanoma Research Foundation reflects Revo's unwavering commitment to protecting eyes from harmful UV rays while supporting life-saving research," said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. "By joining forces with the MRF, we are not only advocating for sun safety but also helping to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of ocular melanoma. We're honored to give back to this cause and invite our customers to participate through these special promotions."

Ocular melanoma affects nearly 2,000 people in the U.S. each year, and in its early stages, it can have few or no symptoms. Regular dilated eye exams are critical for early detection. As part of its ongoing commitment, the MRF encourages everyone, even those with no vision problems, to make a dilated eye exam part of their annual wellness routine through its #EyeGetDilated campaign. Revo's polarized lenses offer essential protection against UV light, making them a vital tool for eye health and melanoma prevention.

To learn more about ocular melanoma and the Melanoma Research Foundation's CURE OM initiative, visit

.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF):

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to medical research, the MRF aims to develop effective treatments and ultimately a cure for melanoma. In addition to research, the MRF educates patients and healthcare providers on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and its rare subtypes. The MRF serves as a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community and is a leading source of information on the disease. Learn more at



or follow the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

SOURCE Revo

