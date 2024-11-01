REACH LA Announces Third Annual Celebration Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gala to Raise Funds for LGBTQ+ Nonprofit's Mental and Creative Arts Programming

REACH LA , the Los Angeles-based nonprofit focused on Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ youth of color, is preparing for its most thrilling gala yet. Organized by its Board of Directors in commemoration of 33 years of service, the community-based organization's third annual gala will take place on February 15, 2025 at the iconic Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. As a cherished LA landmark commissioned in 1933, Union Station provides a uniquely fitting venue for this year's celebration.

REACH LA has announced its third annual Celebration Gala and Award Show, set to take place at the iconic Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles on February 15, 2025.

REACH LA's 2024 Gala was hosted by comedian and actress Kim Coles. The event honored legendary 'Single Ladies' choreographer JaQuel Knight, who received REACH LA's Legendary Artistic Impact Award, and Chiquis, who was awarded the organization's Creative Arts Allyship Award.

The gala, designed and produced by Jason Rhee of Rheefined Company , will spotlight individuals and organizations that enrich and elevate the LGBTQ+ community, while also raising funds for REACH LA's mental health and creative arts programming-vital services aimed at empowering queer youth and fostering a safe space for self-expression. REACH LA is one of the few nonprofits in the U.S. providing complimentary therapy, insurance premiums, and creative arts programs, including dance, photography, music, poetry, videography, etc. Last year's star-studded event, hosted by comedian Kim Coles, honored community allies, health workers, and artists like award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight, and two-time Latin Grammy winner Chiquis.

"We've been looking forward to our 2025 gala since the moment last year's wrapped," said Stephen Morales, President of REACH LA's Board of Directors. "In 2024, our board set out to create a showcase of excellence-an elevated experience that would put our clients in the room with motivational individuals they might otherwise only see on TV or social media. With the iconic Kim Coles as host and honorees like Chiquis and renowned choreographer JaQuel Knight, we brought that vision to life. This year, we're taking things even further, moving the gala to Union Station with larger-than-life hosts and highly influential honorees."

"We eagerly await what promises to be our most successful gala yet," said Miguel Bujanda, Executive Director of REACH LA. "This gala allows us to give flowers to the individuals, partners, and organizations whose contributions have uplifted and inspired us, propelling both our organization and the greater LGBTQ+ community forward. This year, we'll be recognizing several longstanding partners as well as globally renowned honorees whose impact knows no bounds. Stay tuned for those announcements coming soon!"

for $300 per ticket, or $3000 for a table. This sell-out event will go quickly, so don't miss it! For more information, please visit .

ABOUT REACH LA

Founded in 1992, REACH LA is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to engaging, empowering and celebrating LGBTQIA+ people of color and their communities through social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness initiatives. As a key partner in the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign, REACH LA works tirelessly to reduce HIV stigma and promote testing, prevention, and treatment. .

