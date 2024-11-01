Global Wireless Healthcare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wireless healthcare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $174.27 billion in 2023 to $205.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to wearable health devices, remote patient monitoring, wireless medication management, health information exchange (hie), telehealth and telemedicine expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wireless Healthcare Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wireless healthcare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $422.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health crisis response, cybersecurity measures, expansion of wireless health networks, digital therapeutics integration.

Growth Driver Of The Wireless Healthcare Market

The increasing number of aging people is expected to propel the growth of the wireless healthcare market going forward. Aging people are individuals who have reached an advanced stage of life characterized by a natural process of physical and cognitive changes, typically associated with the later stages of adulthood. Wireless healthcare technology plays a crucial role in monitoring and improving the health of the aging population, enabling remote health tracking, timely interventions, and enhanced quality of life.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Wireless Healthcare Market Growth?

Key players in the market include AT&T Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N. V., Verizon Communications Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Vocera Communications Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Healthcare Solutions Inc., Aerohive Networks Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens AG, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Anthem Inc., Humana Inc., Cigna Corporation, CVS Health Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Rite Aid Corporation, HCA Healthcare Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

What Are the Dominant Trends in the Wireless Healthcare Market?

Major companies operating in the market are increasing their focus on introducing portable wireless healthcare devices to gain a competitive edge in the market. Portable wireless healthcare devices are compact, mobile instruments equipped with wireless connectivity that enable remote monitoring and tracking of health parameters and data.

How Is The Global Wireless Healthcare Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Wi-Fi, Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Patient Specific, Provider Specific

4) By End-User: Providers, Payers, Patients/Individuals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Wireless Healthcare Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Wireless Healthcare Market Definition

Wireless healthcare refers to the integration of wireless technology into traditional medicine, such as diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of illness, as well as other tools that can help individuals improve their personal health and wellbeing. Wireless healthcare ensures the accuracy of real-time documentation, reduces costs for consumers, provides access to real-time patient records, and enables real-time monitoring of patients' conditions even from a remote location.

Wireless Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wireless healthcare market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wireless Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wireless healthcare market size, wireless healthcare market drivers and trends, wireless healthcare market major players and wireless healthcare market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

