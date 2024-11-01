Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wi-Fi Analytics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wi-fi analytic market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.7 billion in 2023 to $18.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to proliferation of wi-fi enabled devices, increased internet usage, growing demand for location-based services, data security concerns, rising popularity of public wi-fi hotspots.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wi-fi analytic market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $47.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 6e wi-fi standard adoption, integration of wi-fi analytics with ai and machine learning, expansion of smart cities initiatives, enhanced wi-fi security measures, increased use of wi-fi in iot devices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Wi-Fi Analytics Market

The increase in internet usage is expected to propel the wi-fi analytics market going forward. Internet usage refers to the extent and way individuals, organizations, or devices access and interact with the internet. Wi-Fi analytics plays a crucial role in internet usage by providing insights into how users interact with Wi-Fi networks. It helps businesses and organizations optimize network performance, enhance user experiences, and make data-driven decisions based on user behavior and preferences. By analyzing Wi-Fi data, organizations can improve network security, troubleshoot issues, and tailor their services to better meet the demands of internet users, ensuring a seamless and efficient online experience.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Wi-Fi Analytics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Skyfii Limited, Purple Wi-Fi Limited, Fortinet Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Hughes Network Systems LLC, GoZone WiFi LLC, Aptilo Networks AB, Bloom Intelligence LLC, Cloud4Wi Inc., Retailnext Inc., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Soft Emirates, WeFi, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, SpotOn, Aislelabs Inc., MetTel Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Yelp Wi-Fi Inc., Navenio Inc., Huq Industries Limited, Briteyellow Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise company LP, Zimperium Inc., Ruckus Networks a Broadcom company, Eleven Software, Flame Analytics Inc., Guest Networks, WhoFi Networks Inc., Presence Aware Technologies, Intelligent Automation Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Wi-Fi Analytics Market?

Major companies in the wi-fi analytics market are launching innovative new products to sustain their position in the wi-fi analytics market. It involves development and implementation of novel features, technologies, or solutions that enhance the performance, security, or user experience within wireless networks by leveraging data-driven insights and advanced analytics.

How Is The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3) By Application: Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics

4) By Industry Vertical: Retail, Hospitality And Tourism, Sports And Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Wi-Fi Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Definition

The Wi-Fi analytics refer to a set of activities that collect and analyze customer data from Wi-Fi-enabled devices through Wi-Fi access points. Data captured through various Wi-Fi access points, such as smartphones and laptops, is called Wi-Fi Analytics. The data is used to report performance indicators, including customer traffic, dwell time, and churn likelihood, and also to analyze behavioral patterns, locations, demographic data, and digital marketing campaigns, which will help the business to improve operations, enhance marketing trends, and track campaign results.

Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wi-fi analytic market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wi-fi analytic market size, wi-fi analytic market drivers and trends, wi-fi analytic market major players and wi-fi analytic market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wireless Earphones Global Market Report 2024



Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2024



Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.