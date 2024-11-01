On Nov. 1, Valvoline Inc. Kicks Off 15 Years Of Supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, kicks off its annual in-store fundraising campaign for Children's Miracle Hospitals , Nov. 1-30, 2024. This marks 15

years of Valvoline Inc. supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. To date, the Company has raised more than $6 million for children's hospitals.

"Our team is passionate about supporting children's health initiatives," said Lori Flees, Valvoline Inc. Chief Executive Officer and President. "We have proudly supported Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for 15 years and look forward to doing our part again this year to help children across the U.S. and Canada get the care they need when they need it. I invite our customers to join with us to support the children's hospital in their local communities."

Customers who visit participating service centers in the United States and Canada can donate to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with 100% of the proceeds staying in their local community and benefitting their local children's hospital. In return, customers who donate will receive a coupon for a $10 discount off a future Valvoline Instant Oil Change or Great Canadian Oil Change service. In addition, anyone can support the campaign with an online donation at .

"On behalf of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, I want to thank Valvoline for its incredible 15-year commitment to supporting our member hospitals," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "As we kick off our campaign in 1,400 service centers across the U.S. and Canada, we are aiming for a record-breaking $1.5 million. This campaign exemplifies the power of community, and we are grateful for Valvoline's leadership and customer support, which continues to make a profound difference for the children and families that member children's hospitals serve."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is a non-profit organization that raises funds for more than 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, treating more than 12 million children every year for illnesses ranging from asthma and broken bones to birth defects and cancer.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With approximately 2,000 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and our franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be an eleven-time winner of the BEST Award for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur and Franchise Times. To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc .

* Based on a survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM customers annually

TM Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM

Service mark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

® Registered tradedmark owned by a third party

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.

