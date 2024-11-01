(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, military units of the Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine have inflicted losses on the Russians of almost 8,000 people, which is equal to 15 battalions.

According to Ukrinform, the command of the Air Assault Forces reported this on .

“Sanitary and irrecoverable losses among the Russian occupiers amounted to 7,980 people,” the statement said.

According to the Air Assault Forces, there were also serious achievements in the destruction of enemy equipment and weapons. In total, 58 tanks , 162 armored personnel carriers, 46 armored personnel carriers, 136 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 592 vehicles, 46 electronic warfare stations and other special equipment were destroyed or damaged.

In addition, three helicopters and 146 drones of various types were destroyed in the air, namely: Ka-52 combat helicopters - two, Mi-8 - one, reconnaissance drones - 111 of various types, strike drones - 34 (Shahed, Lancet), and one Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized that 9,874 enemy fpv drones were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Zelensky: Russia has concentrated its army in Ukraine, so it is engaging DPRK military inregion

“The Maroon Berets also had significant success in the field of trophies. Thus, almost 300 enemy soldiers were captured, and 9 tanks, four armored personnel carriers, 9 guns, six mortars, etc. were captured,” the DSHV added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 1, 2024, amounted to about 696,410 people , including 1,460 people over the past day.