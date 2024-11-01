Thought Leader Engagement In Life Sciences: Refining Strategies And Tactics For Optimal KOL Engagement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thought Leader Utilization: Refining Strategies and Tactics for Optimal KOL Engagement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research was designed to investigate how life science organizations interact with thought leaders throughout the phases of product development. This study is meant to reveal how organizations engage with thought leaders, which types of thought leaders are targeted during the various phases of a product development, which levels of influence are most pursued and what sort of activities are conducted during these exchanges.

Results are presented from a global perspective and by regional segments for US, Europe and others (Asia and Latin America combined).

The findings presented in this study result from the input of 47 respondents from 34 life sciences organizations from 15 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin and North America.

The analyst conducted the following study to identify best practices in thought leader engagement, gather insights and develop benchmarks to assist in the development of optimal thought leader engagement by phase. Thought leaders are critical to the life science environment and to ensure pharmaceutical organizations make physicians and patients aware of products' scientific uses, outcomes and benefits.

Medical affairs executives and medical field teams need to work with a pool of thought leaders that has shrunk over the past few years due to the implementation of reporting regulations. It then becomes imperative that medical affairs professionals make the best out of each thought leader relationship they develop.

According to this research, the establishment of relationships between life science organizations and thought leaders may start very early in a product's development. These relationships often are maintained many years after a product has been marketed.

While many organizations strategize on which type of thought leader to use during each phase of development, and what type of activity should be involved, many still don't apply any specific tactics, preferring an ad-hoc approach to interacting with thought leaders.

Research reveals that the launch time is a particular pivot time for medical affairs field teams, when the focus changes from seeking thought leaders with research interest to ones with speaking and consulting interest.



Key Topics Covered:

Respondents' Profiles



Working Environments Profiled Companies

Thought Leaders' Point of Contact



Medical Science Liaisons Involvements in Product Lifecycle

Functions and Roles Involved During Engagements Factors Influencing KOL Relationships Development

Thought Leader Engagement Approaches, Timelines and Categories



Engagement Approaches

Timeline of Initial Thought Leader Engagement Targeted Thought Leader Categories

Thought Leader Utilization during Pre-Clinical Phase



Thought Leader Targets

Targeted Levels of Thought Leader Influence Thought Leader Activities

Thought Leader Utilization during Phase 1



Thought Leader Targets

Targeted Levels of Thought Leader Influence Thought Leader Activities

Thought Leader Utilization during Phase 2



Thought Leader Targets

Targeted Levels of Thought Leader Influence Thought Leader Activities

Thought Leader Utilization during Phase 3



Thought Leader Targets

Targeted Levels of Thought Leader Influence Thought Leader Activities

Thought Leader Utilization during Launch



Thought Leader Targets

Targeted Levels of Thought Leader Influence Thought Leader Activities

Thought Leader Utilization during Post Launch



Thought Leader Targets

Targeted Levels of Thought Leader Influence Thought Leader Activities

Thought Leader Utilization for Organizations without Specific "by-phase" Engagement Strategy



Thought Leader Targets Targeted Levels of Thought Leader Influence

Access to Thought Leaders

Degree of Difficulty

In Summary



Aggregate Study Results Thought Leader Engagement Strategy Framework Model

