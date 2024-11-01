Research And Development Outsourcing Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $12.63 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Research And Development Outsourcing Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Research And Development Outsourcing Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024

The research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market has experienced strong growth in recent years, expanding from $8.25 billion in 2023 to $8.94 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth in the historical period can be attributed to the increasing complexity of R&D activities, the growing need for cost optimization, heightened market competition, rising demand for specialized expertise, and the need to accelerate time-to-market for new products and innovations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $12.63 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, rising demand for customized R&D solutions, growing need for R&D services in emerging economies, and a strategic focus on core competencies by outsourcing non-core R&D functions.

Growth Driver Of The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market

The rising demand from the consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the growth of the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market in the coming years. The consumer electronics sector, which includes the production and sale of devices like smartphones, televisions, and laptops, often relies on outsourcing R&D services to access specialized expertise. This approach helps companies accelerate product innovation and development while managing costs effectively, contributing to the expansion of the R&D outsourcing services market.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cyient Limited, GlobalLogic Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Mindtree Ltd., Accenture plc, Altair Engineering Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Company, Hitachi Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Aricent Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., EPAM Systems Inc., Luxoft Holding Inc., Synechron Inc., WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., Infosys BPM Ltd., Aspire Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Beyondsoft Corporation, Blue Star Infotech Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, L&T Technology Services Limited.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market Size?

Major companies in the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market are concentrating on expanding their operations to deliver more reliable and comprehensive services. Expansion efforts allow these companies to enter new markets, access a wider range of skilled talent, and promote innovation across different regions. By broadening their global presence, they can better meet client needs and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving R&D landscape.

How Is The Global Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: On Shore, Off Shore

2) By Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By End User: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Semiconductor, Aerospace, Healthcare, Construction

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market Definition

Research and development (R&D) outsourcing services involve a company delegating its R&D tasks and operations to an external firm that specializes in these functions. The main objectives of outsourcing R&D are to lower costs, mitigate business risks, and speed up the time it takes to bring products to market. This practice enhances organizational efficiency by shortening product development cycles, providing access to advanced technologies, and optimizing resource utilization, ultimately leading to improved innovation and competitiveness.

Research And Development Outsourcing Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global research and development outsourcing services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on research and development outsourcing services market size, research and development outsourcing services market drivers and trends, research and development outsourcing services market major players and research and development outsourcing services market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

