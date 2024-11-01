Peru's data center market witnessed gradual and steady growth and is one of the developing and emerging locations in Latin America, with possibilities of new investments and entrants during the forecast period. By 2029, the Peruvian data center industry is expected to see a cumulative power capacity addition of over 51 MW.

The number of third-party data center facilities in Peru is gradually growing, with a slow start initially. Peru is an emerging market in the Latin American region and has around 10 existing colocation data centers spread across the country. Most of the data center activity is concentrated in Lima, where infrastructure and connectivity are more robust, although efforts are being made to expand services in other areas.

REPORT SCOPE



Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Peru colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Peru by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Peru data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Peru



Facilities Covered (Existing): 10



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2



Coverage: 4 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Peru



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Peru data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Peru data center market is home to major global and local data center operators such as Equinix, Optical Networks (Win Empresas), Claro, Actis (Nabiax), Cirion Technologies, and GTD Peru, among others.

Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) provide cloud-based services through local partners in Peru. Huawei Cloud has its own dedicated cloud region with two availability zones.

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

NetApp

Oracle Supermicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Fluor Corporation

HDOS PQC

Support Infrastructure Providers



3M

ABB

ASSA ABLOY

Alfa Laval

Axis Communications

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

HiRef

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Panduit

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ Vertiv

Data Center Investors



Actis

Claro

Gtd Peru

Cirion Technologies

Equinix Win Empresas (Optical Networks)

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Lima

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Lima Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the Peru data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure



Servers

Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard



Tier I & Tier II

Tier III Tier IV

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Peru?

What is the growth rate of the Peru data center market?

How big is Peru a data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Peru during 2024-2029? What factors are driving the Peru data center market?



