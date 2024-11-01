Canada Persuades Other States To Allow Ukraine Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada is trying to convince other states to give Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons to hit targets in Russia.
According to Ukrinform, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said this in Montreal after the conference on the Peace Formula.
The Foreign Minister stated that they approved of Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia, emphasizing that Ukraine needed this capability for self-defense. He also mentioned efforts to persuade other countries to adopt a similar stance.
As Ukrinform reported , in a telephone conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to strengthen advocacy among partners to grant Ukraine permission to strike military targets in Russia.
