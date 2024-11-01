Brazil Proposes Constitutional Change To Fight Crime Syndicates

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president, met with governors at the Planalto Palace to discuss strategies against organized crime. Lula advocated for a unified approach involving federal, state, and municipal to tackle this growing threat.



The president expressed concern about the expanding influence of criminal organizations . He warned that these groups might soon infiltrate various sectors of society, including the judiciary and politics. Lula emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated response to this challenge.



Justice Ricardo Lewandowski presented a constitutional amendment proposal during the meeting. This proposal aims to restructure the security framework established in the 1988 Constitution. Lewandowski argued that the current model is outdated and ineffective against modern criminal networks.







Rui Costa, the Chief of Staff, stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue with states. He highlighted the need to identify necessary legislative changes and develop practical solutions to address the security threat. Costa's comments underscored the collaborative nature of the proposed approach.

Brazil Proposes Constitutional Change to United Fight Crime Syndicates

Brazil's current security system divides responsibilities between federal and state governments. The federal government oversees national defense, while state governments manage local law enforcement agencies. This division of duties has created challenges in coordinating efforts against organized crime.



The proposed national pact will be sent to Congress for review. This move represents a significant step towards improving coordination between national and state authorities in Brazil. The government hopes this initiative will strengthen the country's ability to combat organized crime effectively.



Lula's call for a unified approach reflects the growing concern about the power of criminal organizations in Brazil. The president's proposal aims to create a more robust and coordinated response to this complex issue. The success of this initiative will depend on the cooperation of various levels of government and law enforcement agencies.

MENAFN01112024007421016031ID1108840931