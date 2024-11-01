Milipol Qatar Provides Opportunities To Strengthen Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 15th edition of Milipol Qatar concluded yesterday at the DECC Doha, showcasing various innovative products and services in the realm of global security.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 240 exhibitors across 22 countries with over 11,500 trade visitors and 389 registered delegates, as per the data.

The Peninsula spoke to numerous participants who expressed their delight in taking part in the event.

Fabrice de Bodard, the CEO of Thales in Qatar said“We are very happy to be participating at Milipol Qatar. It has always been an important event for us, providing opportunities to create new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. As a global leader in advanced technologies which has been embedded in the Qatari market for over 40 years now, Thales is committed to supporting the country in their national vision for 2030.

The CEO highlighted that“With significant experience in the field of security and integration of AI in our defence and security solutions, Thales aims to contribute to Qatar sovereignty by proposing the latest technologies.”

“We're here to showcase our innovative solutions in UAV, Counter-UAV, Optronics & Surveillance as well as Cybersecurity and Cloud Protection. At Thales, we believe in building a secure future for societies and continue to lead innovation in the defence and security sector,” he added.

During the three-day event, various seminars including securing ports, airports, and borders; ensuring cyber-sovereignty towards an intelligent digital future; and securing cyberspace during mega events such as FIFA 2022 were covered and enlightened the visitors.

“We have been exhibiting in Milipol Qatar for the whole duration of the exhibition so we expect to see a lot of other companies who would like to collaborate with us in the cyber security industry and we expect to receive as many clients as we can from this exhibition, and hopefully also future partnerships that we can secure, Ravshanbek Salimov, Business Development Manager at Cytomate told The Peninsula.

One of the key highlights of Cytomate's product includes its flagship product 'Breach+', which does automatic security control analysis. Salimov further added“We also have other products that are in current development. We also do cyber security services like penetration testing, cyber forensics, and instant response and we can provide really good expertise in those domains.

Located at the Qatar Science and Technology Park, Cytomate has been operating in the cyber security industry for nearly two and half years.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) also exhibited cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and advanced devices at its pavilion, drawing interactions from various government pavilion

MoI stated the contributions of the General Traffic Department, which showcased futuristic mobile radars. However, these radars are designed to monitor and classify multiple traffic violations simultaneously, using high-resolution imagery. The statement further said that they also enable remote monitoring of violations through tablets and mobile phones. Additionally, the pavilion presented the latest drones for traffic management, capable of overseeing traffic flow, tracking road incidents, detecting violations, analysing data, offering guidance during natural disasters, and assisting in the organization of public events.