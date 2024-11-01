Celebrate World Vegan Day With The Freshest Of Foods Thanks To LG

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) World Vegan Day, a day set to celebrate the movement of veganism around the world, is only made perfect with the right meal. The perfect meal however, needs the freshest of ingredients which is exactly what LG promises with its lineup of refrigerators, while also adding to your kitchen aesthetic.

Celebrated on the 1st of November, World Vegan Day was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, the then President and Chair of The Vegan Society, United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organization. This day is celebrated around the world by vegans who actively promote the benefits of veganism, a lifestyle and dietary choice that eliminates the use of animal products for food, clothing, or any other purpose. On this day vegan communities around the world organize various activities to raise awareness about veganism and its positive impacts on animals, the environment, and human health. It also marks the beginning of World Vegan Month.

Fruits and vegetables are a crucial element of a vegan diet, which makes freshness a necessity. This is where the LG's LinearCoolingTM feature comes in, that automatically reduces temperature fluctuations allowing for the flavor to be locked in for almost an entire week. LG's refrigerator lineup also come with the Hygiene Fresh+ feature that automatically cleans and purifies its internal air, ensuring that the air inside is kept fresh and hygienic. This process utilizes a five-stage filtering system, which in turn keeps food fresh for longer.

Another element of veganism is about giving back to the environment. Refrigerators are notorious for its high energy consumption, however, LG keeps efficiency and sustainability as a pillar for its product development process. This has resulted in efficient products that align beautifully with the essence of veganism. LG has also been awarded the International Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification, a first for refrigerators. The International EPD System is designed to quantify the environmental impact of a product throughout its entire lifecycle, including production, transportation, distribution, usage and disposal. LG's win is attributed mainly to its advanced Inverter Linear CompressorTM solution, that reduces energy consumption and increases efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors.

LG's lineup of refrigerators also come with smart solutions for storage, such as a moving ice maker that allow users to take out and move the ice tray when in need for freezer space. Select models also come with a frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

This World Vegan Day, take the time to acknowledge the profound principles and positive environmental impact of veganism, extending beyond dietary choices. LG encourages the adoption of sustainable practices, contributing to a healthier planet for generations to come. LG's refrigerator lineup embodies this philosophy, prioritizing not only elegant design but also optimal food freshness and environmentally conscious manufacturing processes.

