Frost & Sullivan Addresses Queries On AI, Sparking Growth Opportunities

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia [June 19, 2024] : Frost & Sullivan successfully concluded its highly anticipated event titled – Growth Opportunities in ICT 2024: Answering AI Questions for Your Organization on the 19th of June 2024 at WeWork, Plaza Equatorial Kuala Lumpur.

The event brought together leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on various aspects of business and technology. Frost & Sullivan's industry experts delved into the strategies to implement within their organizations, enhancing their readiness to leverage AI technologies.

Setting the tone of the event, Frost & Sullivan's Country Head Malaysia, Hazmi Yusof highlighted the importance of AI in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape in his opening address.

“When implemented correctly, AI transformation can level the playing field across various business sectors by democratizing skill sets. Properly applied, AI enhances numerous job functions,” said Hazmi, Country Head at Frost & Sullivan Malaysia.

The session started off with Jiana Edades, Consulting Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, sharing a comprehensive overview of the global advancements in AI technology, shedding light on how different industries are leveraging AI for innovation and growth.

Following Edades' presentation, Daphne Dwiputriane, Research Associate, Frost & Sullivan elaborated on the transformative impact of AI on cybersecurity measures and data privacy, underscoring the importance of AI in developing robust security frameworks. The session then focused on the digital risks associated with AI adoption and provided strategies for mitigating these risks to ensure safe and effective AI integration.

The event concluded with an executive panel discussion moderated by Kenny Yeo, Director, Frost & Sullivan joined by two panelists – Daryl Pereira, Chief Information Security Officer from Google Cloud Asia Pacific and Zulkarnain Asnawi, Solutions Consultant and Advisor from Fortinet Malaysia – who offered valuable perspectives into the challenges and opportunities presented by AI. Attendees had the chance to interact with the panel, posing questions and discussing their concerns about AI and digital risks.

“The true potential of AI lies in its ability to amplify human expertise. Leveraging it allows business to optimize processes allowing employees to focus on higher-value tasks and creative problem-solving. Artificial intelligence is merely a catalyst for the human potential, driving efficiency and innovation. The goal is not to replace the human worker but make him or her better,” said Kenny Yeo, Director at Frost & Sullivan.

The event successfully provided attendees with in-depth knowledge of AI's current and future impact on ICT. This event served as a solid platform for industry leaders, professionals, and decision-makers to gain valuable perspectives for fostering transformational growth, collaboration, and knowledge exchange within the ICT sector.

