Minister Of State Discusses Efforts To Reunite Ukrainian Children With Families


11/1/2024 4:00:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Montreal: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, H E Dmytro Lubinets, on the sidelines of the Ministerial conference on the Human Dimension of Ukraine's Peace Formula in Montreal, Canada. They discussed Qatar's efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

The Peninsula

