Minister Of State Discusses Efforts To Reunite Ukrainian Children With Families

Montreal: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, H E Dmytro Lubinets, on the sidelines of the Ministerial on the Human Dimension of Ukraine's Peace Formula in Montreal, Canada. They discussed Qatar's efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.