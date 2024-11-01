Bibek Debroy Passes Away: PM Modi Says, 'He Left Indelible Mark On India's Intellectual Landscape'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the death of Bibek Debroy , a prominent economist and chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,“Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth.”

He furhter noted,“I have known Dr. Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his insights and passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Prime Minister pays tribute to Chief of PM Modi's EAC. (photo: narendramodi/X)

Debroy, 69, received his education at Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur, Presidency College in Kolkata, Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge. His professional experience includes positions at Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune; and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi. He also served as the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project focused on legal reforms.

Additionally, Debroy was a member of NITI Aayog until June 5, 2019. He has authored and edited numerous books, papers, and popular articles, and has worked as a Consulting/Contributing Editor for various newspapers.

In September, he stepped down as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who had previously been dismissed.

