New Train Ticket Advance Reservation Booking Rules From Today, November 1: 5 Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Railways has made a significant change to its ticketing policy, i.e. by reducing the advance reservation period (ARP) for train tickets from 120 days to now 60 days. This new rule takes effect from today i.e. November 1, 2024. who have already booked their tickets will not be impacted by this adjustment and can continue with their plans as scheduled.

As per Ministry, the revised the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for train bookings came in order to to promote genuine passengers. It added that the the change is to reflect true passenger demand, as approximately 21 percent of reservations made for 61 to 120 days in advance were canceled, and 5 percent of passengers failed to show up for their trips.





1. The ministry added saying that“certain daytime express trains like the Taj Express and Gomti Express will continue to follow the lower time limits for advance reservations.”

2. The advance reservation period of 365 days for foreign tourists will remain unchanged.

3. Existing bookings made under the 120-day advance reservation period before October 31, 2024, will remain valid. Reservations made beyond the new ARP of 60 days will still be eligible for cancellation.





4. The ministry added that the new policy aims to tackle the issue of passengers not showing up without canceling tickets, which often leads to impersonation and fraud.

5. Notably, the ministry in its statement also mentioned that during 1995-1998, advance reservation period was as low as 30 days.