LPG Price Hike News: Commercial LPG Gas Cylinders Price Hiked By ₹62. Check Prices In Delhi, Other Cities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) LPG Price Hike News: Oil marketing companies have announced a price increase for commercial LPG cylinders, effective immediately. The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by ₹62, setting the retail price in Delhi at ₹1,802. Additionally, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has increased by ₹15, while the 14.2 kg cylinder rates remain unchanged. Commercial LPG Price Hike: City-wise Update

Metros Prices Delhi ₹1,802 Mumbai ₹1,754.50 Kolkata ₹1,911.50 Chennai ₹1,964.50

A Burden on Businesses

This latest price hike will have a direct impact on restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that rely on LPG for their daily operations. The increase in operational costs may ultimately lead to higher prices for consumers in various sectors, adding financial pressure to both businesses and patrons.

Recent Price Trends

In October 2024, the oil marketing companies previously raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹48.50, bringing the cost of a 19 kg cylinder to ₹1,740, up from ₹1,691.50.

The price adjustments reflect ongoing fluctuations in the market, with 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders also seeing an increase of ₹12 during that period.

On 1st September, the oil marketing companies had increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹39. After the hike, the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was ₹1,691.50.

Domestic Relief Amid Commercial Hikes

Despite the rising costs of commercial LPG, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain stable, providing some relief for households. This disparity in pricing highlights the different challenges faced by consumers and businesses during these economically turbulent times.

Nationwide Impact

The revised prices are now effective across the country, influencing the cost structures for numerous businesses that depend on LPG for cooking and operational needs. As these sectors adjust to the increased costs, consumers may soon feel the effects in their everyday purchases.