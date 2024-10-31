Ströer’S Strategic Acquisition Of RBL Media Strengthens Its Out-Of-Home Advertising Business

EQS-News: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous

Ströer's strategic of RBL strengthens its out-of-home advertising business

31.10.2024 / 19:13 CET/CEST

Significant expansion of core OOH business in Leipzig, Essen, Dortmund, and other cities, opening up considerable further potential for digitalization Substantial contribution to from the transaction expected in 2025

Cologne, October 31, 2024

The Ströer Group completed its acquisition of all the shares in Aachen-based RBL Media GmbH today and will include the company in its basis of consolidation from this point. RBL Media has an extensive and attractive portfolio of advertising concession contracts in the German cities of Leipzig, Essen, Dortmund, Aachen, Münster, and Erfurt. The contracts have an average remaining term of around ten years. Most of the advertising installations used to monetize these contracts are already in place.



“The acquisition of RBL Media allows us to unlock considerable potential by strengthening our out-of-home advertising network in major German cities. It also represents the next logical step in our strategy of continuous and targeted expansion of our high-reach digital OOH (DOOH) advertising portfolio. We can therefore further cement our position as the clear number one in the German OOH advertising market and extend the reach of our attractive DOOH advertising portfolio for our customers,” says Christian Schmalzl, Co-CEO of Ströer.



In view of the upcoming rapid operational integration of RBL Media, which will require the medium-term planning to be updated and adjusted, the Capital Markets Day (CMD) focusing on OOH and DOOH will be postponed. The event had been scheduled to take place on November 13 of this year. Nonetheless, we will still be presenting and communicating individual aspects of the CMD that relate to the portfolio and technology, along with further information about the RBL Media acquisition, during our Q3 2024 results call on November 13, 2024.







