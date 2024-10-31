Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother & J-K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana Passes Away

( MENAFN - Live Mint) BJP leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday, a party spokesman said. Rana was the brother of Union Jitendra Singh.

