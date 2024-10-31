عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother & J-K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana Passes Away


10/31/2024 9:00:35 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) BJP leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday, a party spokesman said. Rana was the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

MENAFN31102024007365015876ID1108840163


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search