Scott Presler Named Veterans For America First Hero Of The Month November Announced VFAF President Robert M. Cornicelli

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VFAF Hero of the Month November 2024- Scott Presler

Veterans for America First official logo VFAF

Scott Presler is named Veterans for America First Hero of the Month November 2024 said VFAF President CPT Robert M. Cornicelli US (Ret)/Navy Veteran

- CPT Robert M. Cornicelli President VFAFPHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the Veterans for America First Website:Veterans for America First (VFAF) proudly recognizes Scott Presler as our Hero of the Month. Scott's dedication to civic engagement, voter registration, and his steadfast commitment to the America First and MAGA movements have made him a true champion for positive change across the United States. With relentless energy and a grassroots approach, Scott has traveled coast to coast, often under challenging conditions, to register voters and inspire individuals to actively participate in our constitutional republic.Scott's commitment to the principles of America First and the MAGA movement has helped revitalize patriotic enthusiasm in communities large and small. He meets people where they are, whether it's in cities or rural areas, and shares a powerful message of unity and pride in our country. By connecting with people from all walks of life, Scott exemplifies the power of civic duty, reminding everyone he meets of the importance of their voice in shaping our nation's future. His voter registration efforts go beyond party lines, promoting engagement in our constitutional republic as an essential part of our national fabric.Through his work, Scott has inspired countless others to get involved, volunteer, and embrace their civic responsibilities. His drive and dedication to strengthening America's foundational institutions serve as a reminder that real change begins with the people. Scott's leadership in the America First and MAGA movements speaks to his unwavering passion for a stronger, more united America where citizens feel empowered to make a difference.By honoring Scott Presler, Veterans for America First celebrates a true patriot whose contributions are helping to ensure a brighter future for generations to come. Thank you, Scott, for your tireless efforts, your dedication to the America First ideals, and your lasting impact on the MAGA movement. Keep up the incredible work, you are truly making a difference for our nation and inspiring others to do the same.In other VFAF news:The national veteran's organization offer their VFAF Veterans for Trump documentary for free to help boost the presidential campaign. "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming free on the organizational website:Also, recently Celestine "CJ" James with Annie's Legacy an Ambassador with Georgia Veterans for America First delivered Truckloads of Hurricane Relief to Georgia's Fort Eisenhower base VFAF - Annie's Legacy, with Veterans for America First, Georgia Freedom Caucus, and Mark Lajoye from President Trumps national veterans' coalition worked together to coordinate the delivery which was initially delayed by the base: article/754968740/georgia-veterans-for-america-first-delivered-truckloads-of-hurricane-relief-to-georgia-s-fort-eisenhower-base-vfaf

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement official film trailer by Veterans for America First

