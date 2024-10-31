Explaining: UNSC Meeting On N.Korean Troops Deployment In Russia, Report On EU Enlargement, Ukraine's Digitalization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING ON NORTH KOREA'S TROOP DEPLOYMENT IN RUSSIA

On October 30, Ukraine convened a UN Security Council meeting regarding the deployment of North Korean military forces in Russia.

●



Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, emphasised that today, Ukraine is forced to defend itself against two nuclear states: Russia and North Korea.

●



In the war against Ukraine, North Korean soldiers will gain combat experience, and Kim Jong Un's regime will receive money and military technology from Moscow.

●



The deliberate restriction of Ukraine's ability to strike Russian territory is akin to tying the hands of a state that is defending itself.

●



Limiting support for Ukraine will not stop Moscow, which, together with Pyongyang, is dismantling the cornerstones of global security.

●



If Russia's presence on the UN Security Council undermines the body's ability to maintain peace and security, then alternative formats for coordinating joint actions should be explored.

REPORT ON EU ENLARGEMENT

On 30 October, the European Commission released an updated report on the progress of the EU candidate countries.

●



The report states that Ukraine has completed all outstanding steps outlined in the European Commission's conclusions from 2022.

●



This year's report is positive for Ukraine and does not include assessments that would hinder the opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

●



In particular, the report highlights the importance of the law signed by the President of Ukraine in May 2024, which significantly increased the transparency of local government and the ratification of the Rome Statute.

●



The European Commission has positively assessed the Roadmap to support restoring a pluralistic, transparent and independent media space after the end of martial law.

●



Ukraine takes into account the European Commission's recommendations regarding the "Unified News" marathon and emphasises that support for this format will cease after the end of martial law.

●



The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, confirmed that Ukraine continues to advance the necessary reforms for EU membership.

DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITALIZATION IN UKRAINE

The Diia app was included in the TIME Best Inventions 2024 list in the Apps and Software category.

●



Each year, Time selects 200 inventions that are changing the world. "Diia" was awarded the "Online Marriage" service, the world's first fully digital marriage process.

●



Ukraine is among the world's leaders in the digitalization of public services, ranking fifth in the UN's E-Government Development Index.

●



Despite the war, Ukraine continues to expand its range of digital services.

In particular, in 2024, the "Army+" app was launched for military personnel, along with "Reserve+" for conscripts.

●



In October, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of six new services in the "Diia" app.

●



Ukraine is noted for its high level of digitalization in sectors such as healthcare, education, banking, etc.