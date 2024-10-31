Poland To Deliver Remaining Mig-29 Jets To Ukraine On Receiving Replacements From Allies Polish FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland will deliver the remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine once it receives replacements from its allies.

This is according to Polish of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pawel Wroński, speaking to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Wroński noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Poland has provided Ukraine with armored vehicles, artillery systems, and "the maximum number" of spare parts and components for the MiG-29 jets.

"But Poland also faces certain threats. If something heads toward Poland, there must be means to intercept it. Poland currently has 48 F-16 jets and has ordered an additional 32 F-35 jets. For now, Poland only has F-16s, which is insufficient to ensure complete air control. Therefore, as soon as there is an opportunity to replace these several technically well-equipped MiGs with other aircraft to be transferred to Poland, they can be transferred to Ukraine," the spokesperson stated.

Wroński emphasized that the Polish government's priority is to protect the country, ensuring the security of its citizens and territory, and secondarily, to assist its closest allies.

to'sinon

"At the same time, we understand that by repelling the Russian invasion, Ukraine is also defending us. However, Poland's defense needs come first," the Polish MFA spokesperson added.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Poland has not yet transferred the MiG fighters to Ukraine despite previous agreements. He also mentioned that a security agreement signed in Warsaw includes a mechanism allowing Poland to intercept Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace if they are directed toward Poland.

Piotr Łukasiewicz, the Polish chargé d'affaires in Ukraine, also noted in an interview with Ukrinform that Poland would supply the remaining MiG-29s to Ukraine once "gaps" created by transferring these aircraft to Kyiv are filled, which implies allies would need to send several squadrons of replacement aircraft to Poland.