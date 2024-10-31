Five Killed, One Seriously Wounded In Rocket Attack From Lebanon On N. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (NNN-MA'AN) – Five people were killed and another seriously injured, yesterday, in a rocket attack from Lebanon on northern Israel, according to the regime's MDA rescue service.

Israel's regime-owned Kan TV news reported that, the rocket fell in an apple orchard near the town of Metula, not far from the Lebanese border.

The deaths included four Thai nationals and an Israeli, Kan TV reported, adding that, the injured, also a foreign national, was rushed to the Rambam Medical Centre in the northern Israeli city of Haifa for treatment.

According to the hospital, the man was severely injured by shrapnel.

Shortly after the rocket attack, a barrage of 30 projectiles was launched from Lebanon towards several regions in northern Israel, with some of them intercepted by the air defence system. No casualties have been reported so far, according to a statement from the Israel Defence Forces.– NNN-MA'AN