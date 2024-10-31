Kuwait Ambassador To Brazil Delivers Credentials As Non-Resident Envoy To Guyana

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Brazil Talal Al-Mansour has delivered his credentials as the State of Kuwait Non-Resident Ambassador to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to this country's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The Kuwaiti Embassy in Brazil said in a statement, received here on Thursday, that the Ambassador relayed greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to the Guyanese President, and his wishes for him so he may enjoy good and his country and people witness lasting progress and prosperity.

The statement added that Ambassador Al-Mansour, during the meeting, affirmed the State of Kuwait's aspiration to boost the cooperation with the republic at diverse levels.

The Guyanese President for his part expressed interest in enhancing the bilateral relations and cooperation in the economic and commercial spheres. (end)

