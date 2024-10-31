Kuwaiti Envoy Affirms Significance Of Multi-Party Action For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Venezuela Fadhel Al-Hassan has affirmed significance of the multi-polar action to attain the UN Sustainable Development Millennium Goals (2030).

Ambassador Al-Hassan was speaking, upon instructions by the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the (2024) United Nations Biodiversity of the Parties (COP16) to the UN on Biological Diversity (CBD), currently held in Cali, Colombia.

A statement release by the Kuwaiti embassy in Venezuela, received by KUNA on Thursday, quoted ambassador Al-Hassan as underscoring the State of Kuwait's keenness on participating in this significant international convention.

This conference is held at a time the world is witnessing environmental challenges caused by epidemics, pollution and wars, latest of which is the systematic annihilation perpetrated by the Israeli occupation, ravaging cultivated fields and water resources in Gaza, he said.

He expressed the State of Kuwait acclamation of the planned anti-desertification conference due in Saudi Arabia in December and a UN conference on climatic issues, scheduled in the UAE in 2026.

Moreover, the ambassador indicated at Kuwait's keenness on contributing and supporting the biological diversity, noting that its advocacy has been translated in the donation of USD 15 million to the UN to fund projects for tackling cross border dust waves in addition to a grant of USD 12 million for restoring the marshlands in southern Iraq.

He also affirmed support for efforts to preserve biodiversity at the local, regional and international levels and adherence to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework Agreement.

The Kuwaiti delegation at the conference included the First Secretary at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Venezuela, Meshal Al-Bannai.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is a historic agreement committing nations to halt and reverse loss of the natural resources and wealth by 2030. (end)

