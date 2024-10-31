Knus Accepted Into Prestigious School For Social Entrepreneurs London Health Accelerator

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK - 31st October 2024 - knus, a dynamic tech company dedicated to transforming mental health peer support through innovative digital solutions, is proud to announce its acceptance into the highly selective School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE) London Health Accelerator. This esteemed program, designed to empower social enterprises addressing health inequalities and healthcare challenges, will provide knus with invaluable mentorship, expertise, and access to a powerful to accelerate the impact of its mission.

The London Health Accelerator, offered by the SSE in collaboration MedCity and the UK Governments UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is tailored for social enterprises focusing on improving healthcare outcomes. The Accelerator's unique curriculum is crafted to address the specific challenges of scaling social impact in the health sector in underserved communities.

knus is a UK-based non-profit organisation offering a free, confidential mental health peer support platform. Designed to foster a supportive community, knus connects service users with trained peer support coaches who have lived experiences in mental health challenges. The platform provides a safe online space for people to discuss topics like anxiety, depression, addiction, and bereavement, among others. Volunteer coaches, guided by professionals such as doctors and social workers, help users access resources and emotional support. Access into the SSE London Health Accelerator marks a critical milestone for knus as it looks to broaden its reach and deepen its impact within the healthcare system.

knus joins a distinguished cohort of social entrepreneurs who share a commitment to addressing healthcare disparities and enhancing community health. With the support of SSE London Health Accelerator, knus looks forward to advancing its mission of making healthcare more accessible, informed, and equitable.

knus is a pioneering health tech company dedicated to empowering service users and transforming mental healthcare delivery through digital innovation. By focusing on service user centric solutions, Knus bridges the gap between technology and healthcare, enabling better-informed service user and enhancing health outcomes.

The School for Social Entrepreneurs supports people from all backgrounds to tackle society's biggest problems, with the vision of transforming lives and communities. Since 1997, SSE has empowered over 2,500 social entrepreneurs and social impact organisations in the UK and beyond.

MedCity is a life sciences cluster organisation for London, fostering collaboration in health, biotech, and medtech sectors to drive innovation, investment, and talent growth. Established by the Mayor of London, MedCity connects companies, researchers, and policymakers, supporting initiatives in drug discovery, medical devices, digital health, and data science. Its mission is to strengthen London's role as a global science hub and improve health outcomes through partnerships and strategic support.