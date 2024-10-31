Hypera’S Stock Plummets As EMS Withdraws Merger Proposal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn of events, Hypera's stock (HYPE3) took a nosedive on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The company's shares led the losses on the Ibovespa index.



This downturn came after EMS, another major player in the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry, withdrew its merger proposal. The opened with Hyper 's stock dropping by 9.42%, reaching R$ 21.83 per share.



By 11:20 AM Brasília time, the stock had slightly recovered but was still down 5.23% at R$ 22.84. This sudden decline marks the latest chapter in a tumultuous period for Hypera investors.



The withdrawal of EMS's merger proposal sent shockwaves through the market. Just ten days earlier, on October 21, EMS had presented an offer to combine the two businesses.



This proposal had initially sparked interest among investors and analysts alike. EMS's original offer included a public acquisition offer (OPA) for up to 20% of Hypera's shares at R$ 30 ($5.36) each.







The remaining shares would have been exchanged for EMS stock. This deal would have given EMS control of at least 60% of the combined pharmaceutical group.

Hypera's Rejection of EMS's Merger Proposal

Market analysts initially viewed the potential merger positively. They believed the new company would benefit from significant synergies.



However, Hypera's board of directors rejected the proposal on October 23, citing several concerns. Hypera stated that the proposal came unsolicited and without prior discussion.



The company also highlighted the stark differences in organizational culture and corporate governance practices between the two firms.



Hypera, a publicly traded company since 2008, contrasts sharply with EMS, a privately held family business. Furthermore, Hypera's board felt that EMS 's valuation significantly underestimated the company's worth.



The offer price of R$ 30 per share was nearly 40% below Hypera's historical peak reached in 2022. This discrepancy was a major sticking point for Hypera's leadership.



The rejection didn't come as a complete surprise to some market observers. Bradesco, a prominent Brazilian investment bank, had anticipated this outcome.



They cited the lack of a control premium and the low cash offer as likely reasons for Hypera to turn down EMS's proposal. This latest development has left Hypera's stock in a precarious position.



Over the past ten days, investors have experienced a roller coaster ride, with the stock accumulating losses of nearly 1% during this period.



The market now watches closely to see how Hypera will navigate these choppy waters and what strategic moves it might make to reassure investors and stabilize its stock price.

MENAFN31102024007421016031ID1108839701