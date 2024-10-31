The Boardwalk Hotel On Lake Anna By Kasa Celebrates Grand Opening, Introducing A New Era Of Lakefront Hospitality

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kasa. Situated on scenic Lake Anna, this boutique lakefront destination is now officially open, welcoming guests to enjoy a new standard of hospitality at the modern, coastal concept in a location known for its desirable natural beauty. A ribbon-cutting

ceremony, held on October 25, was attended by local dignitaries and community leaders.

The grand opening of The Boardwalk Hotel on Lake Anna in Mineral, Virginia, was held on October 25, 2024, transforming the hospitality landscape in Louisa County.

The 34-room hotel, including two multiple-bedroom suites, provides an array of room options to suit a variety of travelers, from king and queen rooms to double queen configurations. Select rooms feature kitchenettes or wet bars, and several units can be adjoined to accommodate larger parties. With sweeping views of Lake Anna from the common areas, guests can immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the lake while enjoying a tech-enhanced seamless guest experience with tech-enabled amenities at their fingertips. All of this, just mere steps away from a variety of engaging recreational activities.

In addition to its upscale accommodations, the development of The Boardwalk Hotel included significant infrastructure improvements to support the long-term health of the surrounding community. Reef Capital Partners invested in upgrades to the property's private septic and drain fields, ensuring sustainability and environmental stewardship.

To experience the best of Lake Anna, guests have access to a selection of lakefront leisure activities, with the option to rent pontoons, jet skis, kayaks, and paddleboards conveniently located right outside the hotel. Guests can also explore nearby dining and entertainment, including wineries, guided fishing excursions, and family-friendly outings during their stay. The hotel's central location makes it an ideal spot for vacationers looking to explore all that Lake Anna offers.

"We are excited to introduce The Boardwalk Hotel to the vibrant Lake Anna community and guests from near and far," said Kristy McGehee, Hospitality Manager at Reef Capital Partners. "We're overjoyed to offer this new destination for quick getaways and memorable vacations. Our diverse property has something special to offer everyone who visits."

To ensure the utmost comfort and convenience, The Boardwalk Hotel partnered with Kasa to provide a seamless guest experience powered by innovative technology. Guests can enjoy a modern hospitality experience with virtual check-in and check-out, request personalized services through Kasa's Virtual Front Desk, and enjoy the ease of tech-enabled amenities tailored for an effortless stay.

"We are thrilled to partner with Reef Capital Partners on The Boardwalk Hotel. I could tell from my time spent at Lake Anna the care and love that the community has for the lake and the surrounding area," said Roman Pedan, CEO, Kasa. "We're excited to infuse a similar passion and care into the guest experience. We hope The Boardwalk Hotel becomes as much an amenity to the community as it does to those traveling to it."

To learn more, please visit the Boardwalk Hotel website .

About Reef Capital Partners:

Reef Capital Partners is renowned for developing luxury resort communities across the United States, maintaining the highest standards of quality, and is the developer of Cutalong Golf Club and the upcoming luxury community, Tributer Resort, in Lake Anna. Reef Capital Partners is committed to delivering an exceptional experience consistent with their esteemed portfolio, which includes the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, and the Marcella community in Park City, Utah, featuring golf courses designed by Tom Weiskopf and Tiger Woods. For more information, visit the

Reef Capital Partners Portfolio .

About Kasa:

Kasa is the leading hotel and apart-hotel brand and manager for the modern traveler. Our robust hospitality operating system combines Kasa's proprietary technology and streamlined operations to deliver exceptional guest experiences and maximize property owner profitability. With over 85 properties across the US and partnerships with leading institutions like Starwood Capital, Berkshire, Brookfield, and TPG, Kasa is becoming the industry standard for guests, property owners, and communities alike. Discover the Kasa advantage at

Kasa .

Contact:

Kristy McGehee

Hospitality Manager, Reef Capital Partners

703.732.6154

[email protected]

SOURCE Reef Capital Partners

